OOGEEP announces 2021 scholarship application period

GRANVILLE – The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program and the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Foundation announced they now are accepting applications for OOGEEP’s 2021 scholarship awards.

Scholarships are awarded to students interested in pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry, such as petroleum engineer, finance, equipment operator, mechanical engineer, welder and many more. To qualify for a $1,000 scholarship, a student:

• Must be a U.S. Citizen.

• Must have a career goal in the natural gas and oil industry.

• Must be an Ohio resident or a student attending, or planning to attend, an accredited Ohio college, university, technical or trade school.

• Must have and maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher.

Since 2007, the foundation has awarded more than 530 scholarships to students pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry. These past winners have represented more than 65 colleges, universities, technical or trade schools, and include more than 59 different majors, degrees or certificate programs. Past winners have hailed from all parts of Ohio.

Students can access the scholarship application and view additional information at oogeep.org/teacher-students/scholarships.