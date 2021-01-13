State Farm matches donations to the Red Cross

BOONE, Iowa – To help the American Red Cross respond to disasters and emergencies big and small, State Farm is matching donations to the Red Cross dollar for dollar up to $100,000 from Jan. 11-15, helping gifts go twice as far.

The American Red Cross responds to disasters and emergencies big and small, disasters that can happen at any time and anywhere. Families count on the Red Cross to provide food, shelter and comfort after a disaster.

To donate and ensure a dollar for dollar match from State Farm up to $100,000, visit www.redcross.org/donate/state-farm-match.