Midmark opens café during construction of new hotel, restaurant

VERSAILLES – Midmark Corp. announced it will open Gus’s Café in Versailles to the public starting Jan. 18. The cafe will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Midmark entered a lease agreement with the cafe in August to service its customers and teammates while its new hotel, Hotel Versailles, and restaurant, Silas, are under construction.

The company made the decision to reopen the cafe to the public to serve patrons of the community until the new restaurant is complete. The cafe will be managed by Midmark’s hospitality team and feature a new breakfast and lunch menu, as well as craft coffee drinks.

For more information, follow the new Gus’s Café page on Facebook and @guscafeohio on Instagram.