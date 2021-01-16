AMBE names Willshire resident as new executive director

MINSTER – The Auglaize Mercer Business Education Alliance announced Curtis Hamrick as its new executive director.

Hamrick has vast experience in business and financial management, education, technology and leadership. He is vice president of H.H. Hamrick Farms, Inc., and serves as a Blackcreek Township fiscal officer. He has past experience working in education and technology at Parkway Local Schools, Fort Recovery Local Schools and Vantage Career Center

Hamrick looks forward to leading AMBE in building stronger relationships between local schools and local businesses to continue strengthening the local workforce. His mission as executive director is to ensure AMBE is meeting the needs of local schools and businesses. It’s key to understand what schools and businesses need and want for AMBE to serve them efficiently, he said.

Hamrick looks forward to AMBE hosting the Talent Connection Forum, whether in person or virtually, as this is a cornerstone of AMBE that has gained state recognition. The forum is crucial to helping students learn about the many career opportunities that exist right in their backyards in Auglaize and Mercer counties.

“The success of our local area is dependent on two things: a meaningful educational experience for our students and a qualified, dedicated workforce for our businesses,” Hamrick said.”I am excited about the opportunity to be a part of helping make that happen.”

The AMBE Alliance is a private organization of business, service group and school leaders from Mercer and Auglaize counties working to raise awareness of local careers to create a sustainable future workforce. The group is locally supported and funded and serves all schools in Auglaize and Mercer counties.