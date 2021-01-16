FGKS Law announces Borger as shareholder

SIDNEY – FGKS Law, with offices in Sidney, Troy and Fort Loramie, announced Philip M. Borger became a shareholder with the firm effective Jan. 1.

Borger’s areas of concentration include business transactions and estate planning.

FGKS Law, whose formal name is Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk, is a full-service law firm of 14 attorneys. The firm has an emphasis on business transactions, business and civil litigation, employment law, real estate, and estate planning, and also offers real estate closings and title searches through its title agency, Western Ohio Title Agency.

Borger is a 2009 graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Law. Prior to joining FGKS Law as an associate at the beginning of 2018, he worked at a law firm in Dayton for several years.

Borger serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Shelby County United Way and as a member of the Board of Directors for the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. He is involved as a youth sports coach in Tipp City and with several other organizations in Miami County, including the Tipp City Knights of Columbus and the Troy Noon Optimists Club.

Borger and his wife, Jodi, both originally from St. Henry, have three children and reside in Tipp City.

Other attorneys associated with FGKS Law are John Garmhausen, Ralph Keister, Jim Shenk, Jim Thieman, Mike Staudt, Tom Potts, Dan Bensman, Bryan Niemeyer, John Deeds, Josh Koltak, Craig Albers, Cameron Downer, and Colleen Gong.

For more information about FGKS Law attorneys and practice areas, visit www.fgks-law.com.