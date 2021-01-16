Minster Bank appoints chief financial officer

MINSTER – Minster Bank has announced the appointment of Clifton R. Perryman to chief financial officer as Ken Wuebker has retired from this leadership role.

Perryman began in January 2020 as the controller and transitioned to CFO over the past year. As CFO, Perryman is responsible for directing the company’s fiscal operating results, which includes treasury, finance and controllership.

“Clif’s long tenure in leadership positions and diverse CPA experiences have well prepared him for this opportunity,” President and CEO Dale Luebke said. “We’re excited for the next generation of succession planning and for Clif to lead the accounting and finance areas into the future. His addition to the leadership team will strengthen our organization and ongoing development as we continue to invest in our strategic growth.”

Wuebker will stay involved with Minster Bank as a financial analyst until he retires full-time at the end of 2021.

“I’ve had the honor and privilege of serving alongside a remarkable team of leaders, employees and directors during my 42 years with Minster Bank,” Wuebker said. “I look forward to staying involved with Minster Bank and transitioning to full-time retirement by the end of this year to dedicate more time to my family and deaconate duties.”

Luebke said, “Ken’s experience, knowledge and leadership has been remarkable, and while his advice and counsel will be missed, we wish him well as he moves to the next phase of his life and a well-deserved retirement. We are fortunate that Clif is onboard, and his passion and knowledge will lead Minster Bank into the future.”

With offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia, Minster Bank has assets totaling more than $640 million and has served the communities of West Central Ohio since 1914. To find out more about Minster Bank, visit MinsterBank.com.