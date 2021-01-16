Dr. Terrance Young joins Premier Women’s Center

PIQUA – Dr. Terrance Young has joined Premier Women’s Center, a Premier Physician Network practice.

Young received his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis. He completed an OB/GYN internship and residency at Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, and a fellowship at RSolutions PLLC in Seattle. He is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

Young joins Dr. Augustina Addison; Dr. Katherine Bachman; Dr. Larry Holland; Alaine Kirby, nurse practitioner; Michele Josefovsky, nurse practitioner; Jenni Doseck, certified nurse practitioner; and Kimberly Diltz, clinical nurse specialist.

The practice is based at 101 Looney Road, Piqua, and has offices at UVMC POB Suite 205, Troy, and 1529 Fair Rd., Sidney. New patients are being accepted.

Appointments may be scheduled online at PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling 937-335-1660.