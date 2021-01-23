Celina Insurance Group and Employees Scholarship announced

CELINA – Celina Insurance Group and its employees announced the 2021 scholarship fund.

The fund is administered by the Mercer County Civic Foundation.

Three 2021 high school graduates who plan to pursue a degree in an insurance industry-related major will receive a $1,000 scholarship each. Majors include but are not limited to actuarial science, business, communications, computer science, finance, accounting, pre-law and risk management and insurance.)

Eligible students must either reside or graduate from a high school in Mercer or Auglaize County or be a child/grandchild of a current Celina Insurance Group employee (no county constraint).

Top applicants are announced in May based on a written essay as indicated in the application form. In the spring of 2022, each scholarship recipient will be eligible for the Don Montgomery Memorial Renewal Scholarship of $500 if specific guidelines are met.

An additional $1,000 scholarship is available from the Western Ohio Educational Foundation if the scholarship recipient enrolls in six or more credit hours during each semester at Wright State University-Lake Campus. WOEF also will match the Don Montgomery Memorial Renewal Scholarship.

Celina Insurance Group has partnered with Scholarship America to manage the online applications. Applications must be completed at https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/celinainsurancegroup before 4 p.m. March 1. Late entries will not be accepted. Email celinainsurancegroup@scholarshipamerica.org for additional information.