Virtual career fairs scheduled

DAYTON – JobsOhio and Dayton Development Coalition are working with the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education to grow the workforce in Ohio by hosting countywide virtual career fairs to connect companies with job seekers.

Upcoming virtual career fairs include:

• Preble and Darke counties, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Technology First Digital Mixer, Feb. 17, 2-6 p.m.

• Auglaize and Mercer counties, March 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Montgomery County, April 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Miami and Shelby counties, May 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Greene, Fayette and Clinton counties, June 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.soche.org/vcf/.