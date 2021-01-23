KLINGER Thermoseal announces rebranding

SIDNEY – KLINGER Thermoseal announces its rebranding on Jan. 1. The company name changed from Thermoseal Inc. to KLINGER Thermoseal.

The name change, along with the new logo, emphasizes the strength and reliability of the worldwide network of KLINGER Group companies, officials said.

“We have expanded our products and services at KLINGER Thermoseal to better represent the full range of sealing solutions KLINGER is known for around the world,” President and Managing Director Scott Peters said. “This is much more than a rebrand; it’s a rebirth. We have invested in custom rubber extrusion and fabrication as well as metal and semi-metallic gasket manufacturing here in the United States.”

Along with the company rebranding, a new and updated website was launched. The renewed website, www.klinger-thermoseal.com, includes printable datasheets for all products and services as well as technical papers.

KLINGER Thermoseal manufactures and distributes sealing products and solutions for industrial maintenance, repair and operations and original equipment manufacturer applications and can be found virtually everywhere fluids or gases have to be safely contained and moved through pipelines and systems.

The company provides solutions for the following industries: chemical, oil and gas, infrastructure, energy, pulp and paper, transportation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage and general manufacturing. It serves customers in the United States and Canada from its Sidney and Houston, Texas, locations.

The KLINGER Group, headquartered in Gumpoldskirchen, Austria, has been the world’s leading manufacturer and provider of industrial sealing, fluid control and fluid monitoring systems for more than 130 years. The global network has production, sales and services sites in more than 60 countries.