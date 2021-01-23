Leugers Insurance agency welcomes new employee

ST. MARYS – Leugers Insurance Agency is proud to announce Jenna Berning has joined our St. Marys Office as a Customer Service Representative. She joined the staff in July 2020 and is a licensed Property and Casualty Agent. Jenna is a graduate of Houston High School and achieved her Associates of Science degree from Rhodes State College. She lives in Anna with her husband Luke. Jenna is a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish and she enjoys artwork and spending time on the lake.

Established in 1914, Leugers Insurance is an independent insurance agency offering complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses, as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services with offices in Maria Stein, Celina, and St. Marys.