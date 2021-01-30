Efficiency Smart celebrates 10 years of serving Jackson Center electric customers

JACKSON CENTER – Efficiency Smart, the village of Jackson Center’s energy efficiency partner, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of serving Jackson Center electric customers.

Since 2011, Efficiency Smart has worked with the village to help Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers reduce energy use and save money through energy efficiency services.

“Our customers want to control their electric usage to keep bills low,” Bruce Metz, Jackson Center village administrator, said. “Efficiency Smart’s services have helped residents reduce their electric costs, businesses gain a competitive advantage and our community attract and retain jobs.”

Efficiency Smart has provided the technical resources and financial incentives to help 14 businesses and organizations complete projects since 2011. In addition, residents have completed more than 2,000 energy-saving improvements. These projects have resulted in more than $170,000 in annual electric cost savings for customers, which is equivalent to the annual electricity needed to power more than 230 homes for a year.

Efficiency Smart also has built relationships with contractors, retailers and community agencies to reach a larger share of customers in Jackson Center. One example has been partnering with local retailers to provide discounts on efficient light bulbs. This partnership has helped drive traffic to the stores and resulted in more than 1,700 light bulbs sold at an affordable price.

“At the end of the day, our job is about helping people,” Sean Clement, director of Efficiency Smart, said. “It’s about making homeowner’s bills lower and their homes more comfortable, helping businesses increase profits and helping utilities provide power more affordably. Nothing is more satisfying than being part of a team that helps communities thrive.”

For more information about the energy efficiency services available for Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers, visit www.efficiencysmart.org/jackson-center-ohio or call 877-889-3777.