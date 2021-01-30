LaRose spotlights logistics, distribution businesses in Ohio

COLUMBUS – Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the January Ohio Business Spotlight on Jan. 29.

A challenging 2020 ended with a flurry of business activity across Ohio. As Ohio kicks off a new year, the secretary is highlighting growth and success in the logistics and transportation sectors that are so important to businesses in and around the Buckeye State. After all, 60 percent of Americans are within 600 miles of Ohio.

These businesses are often small, family run companies that provide products to the stores people shop at, medicine to hospitals and serve as the unseen cogs that keep the state running strong while also providing important, well-paying jobs.

“As e-commerce continues to grow, Ohio businesses have an advantage with the four largest delivery companies having six distribution and processing centers in Ohio,” LaRose said. “Ohio businesses can utilize local logistics companies both big and small to get their product to 60 percent of U.S. and Canadian markets within a day’s drive.”

Visit http://bit.ly/3oEbadj for a list of the businesses highlighted in January’s Business Spotlight. For more about logistics and distribution in Ohio, visit the JobsOhio logistics page at http://bit.ly/3ajvxaa.

Businesses can visit OhioSoS.gov/Business for a full list of these federal, state, local and private resources.