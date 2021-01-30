Registration open for EmpowHER Virtual Conference

TROY – The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will host the EmpowHER Virtual Conference on March 5.

EmpowHER started in 2019 when the Chamber of Commerce noticed the lack of local events that celebrated women. Since then, the first Friday in March has become the day of EmpowHER – A Day for Women focused on connecting and empowering women throughout the community.

This year’s event will feature two national keynote speakers.

Annie Meehan, an international keynote speaker from Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an expert on living an exceptional life. Having been prior in the corporate world for nine years, Meehan ventured through different avenues before becoming a speaker.

Meehan worked for a financial investment company, owned and operated two fitness franchise locations, grew and led a direct sales team of 250-plus people and began speaking on the topics of health and wellness.

Meehan is the author of five motivational books that includes her award-winning book “Be the Exception.” At EmpowHER, Meehan will dive into seven transformational strategies to break cycles with be the exception (eliminate excuses, expose extraordinary).

Julie Bauke, a graduate of Troy High School Class of 1978, will return to her hometown of Troy for EmpowHER. Bauke, president and chief career adviser of The Bauke Group, is a dynamic and highly interactive speaker, trainer and coach with a passion for educating and inspiring individuals to take charge of their career.

Bauke’s career includes human resource leadership roles in a variety of industries and significant experience in career management services.

She is the careers and jobs expert on Cincinnati’s Fox19 TV and 700WLW radio and the author of “Stop Peeing On Your Shoes: Avoiding the 7 Mistakes that Screw Up your Job Search.” She is also the host of the new podcast, The Evolved Career.

Throughout the years, Bauke’s priorities have changed both personally and professionally. Bauke will share ideas and insights to get and keep you on track in your career with you can have it all (but do you know what your “it” is?).

Registration is open; visit TroyOhioChamber.com for registration information and to learn more about the event.