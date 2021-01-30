Celina Insurance Group recognizes Luebke for insurance designation achievement

CELINA – Janelle Luebke, associate small business underwriter commercial lines at Celina Insurance Group, earned the Associate in General Insurance designation.

The AINS professional program is a specialized curriculum awarded by the Insurance Institute of America.

Luebke earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses – commercial underwriting principles, commercial insurance, property and liability insurance principles and ethics.

“I started working at Celina without an insurance background. However, with Celina’s on-the-job training combined with industry courses like this, I am prepared for future career opportunities,” Luebke said.

“By earning this designation, Janelle has the specialized knowledge and confidence to support our agents and strengthen our commercial book of business,” said Bill Hull, commercial lines underwriting manager.

Founded in 1914, Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies underwriting auto, home, business and farm coverages. Celina Insurance Group is represented by approximately 500 independent agents across six Midwestern states.