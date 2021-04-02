Crown holds vaccination clinics for employees

NEW BREMEN — To help accelerate the distribution of the vaccine in Auglaize County, Crown partnered with the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital (JTDMH) to host an off-site employee vaccination clinic on Thursday, March 25.

A second scheduled vaccination clinic for eligible employees, held in partnership with the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), was held onsite at Crown’s Plant 12 facility in New Bremen on Friday, March 26.

Vaccination appointments were made available to employees following the current State of Ohio guidelines for vaccine eligibility.

These first two vaccination clinics provided the Moderna vaccine. Follow-up appointments for the required second doses were also scheduled at this time. The vaccine provided for each clinic is determined by the ACHD based upon availability at the time the vaccinations are scheduled.

Employees who were working at the time of the scheduled vaccination appointment at the Crown-sponsored event were not required to clock out for the time spent receiving the vaccine.

Crown is encouraging its employees to receive the vaccination to minimize the risk of contracting this infectious disease, and will schedule additional clinics for its employees based on the need.