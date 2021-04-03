Koenig offers fleet of mobile service technicians

BOTKINS – Koenig Equipment announced the companywide offering of its mobile response team, a fleet of mobile, agricultural service technicians ready to serve ag customers when and where they need it.

“We have spent the previous planting and harvesting seasons piloting the service at a few of our stores,” said Matt McConnell, director of product support at Koenig Equipment, “which gave us the opportunity to perfect the process for this season. Our technicians are ready to come to you, in the field, in order to minimize downtime and keep you running during this busy time of year.”

The Koenig mobile response team consists of certified technicians with fully equipped service trucks to ensure customers receive the quality service they need right in the field. With the mobile response option, Koenig Equipment can offer faster response times due to more technicians ready to serve customers, the convenience of not needing to bring equipment to the shop and the quality service provided by a collective 306 years of technician experience.

To request service from the mobile response team, call the service department at a local Koenig location or schedule service online via the Koenig website and request a technician. The mobile response team dispatchers then will find the technician best equipped to meet each customer’s needs and send them to the designated service location.

To find the nearest Koenig location, visit koenigequipment.com/locations. To schedule service online, visit koenigequipment.com/service/schedule.