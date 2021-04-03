Jackson Center Electric receives national recognition

COLUMBUS – American Municipal Power, Inc. congratulated Jackson Center Electric for receiving a first place Excellence in Safety Award during the American Public Power Association’s 2021 Engineering & Operations Technical Conference held virtually, March 23-24.

“Utilities that receive an APPA Safety Award have demonstrated that they have made the health and safety of their employees a core value,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP president/CEO and APPA chair of the board. “Congratulations to the Jackson Center Electric team. Jackson Center should be very proud.”

Recognized for safety practices (demonstrated by having the lowest safety incident rate within its group), determined by worker-hours of exposure, Jackson Center Electric was awarded first place in Group A (less than 15,000 worker-hours of exposure).

Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2020. The incidence rate, used to judge entries, is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2020, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

