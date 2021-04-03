Moeller Brew Barn, Dayton Dragons announce 2021 partnership

DAYTON – Moeller Brew Barn is now a partner of the Dayton Dragons.

In conjunction with this new relationship, a Moeller Brew Barn Bin Bar will be located in right field home run territory at Day Air Ballpark this spring and summer. Additional taps will be featured throughout the ballpark with a variety of draft and packaged products for sale.

“The Dayton Dragons are pleased and proud to welcome Moeller Brew Barn as a corporate partner for the 2021 season. Local is important to our organization, and this is a great group of people who are doing great things. We are excited and can’t wait for opening day on May 11,” said Robert Murphy, president of Day Air Ballpark.

The Dayton Dragons are a High-A Affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Their season kicks off May 4 with their first home-stand beginning May 11. A variety of Moeller brews, including fan-favorites Honeywagon IPA, Wally Post Red and Blackberry Prairie Wheat, will be on tap and available for purchase in cans. Ballpark snacks also will be served at the Bin Bar.

“We’ve worked hard to become a top-notch brewery with taprooms that showcase the brewery environment, the beer, the food, local entertainment and fun service these last six years,” said Nick Moeller, founder of Moeller Brew Barn. “We are very excited for the partnership with the Dayton Dragons. It’s something to be celebrated.”

Moeller Brew Barn was founded in Maria Stein in 2015. In the summer of 2019, a second taproom opened its doors in Troy. This same year, expanded brewing capacity, a full kitchen and additional seating were added in Maria Stein.

To learn more about Moeller Brew Barn’s offerings, visit the online untappd menu, social platforms or www.moellerbrewbarn.com.

To learn more about the Dayton Dragons and their upcoming season, visit www.milb.com/dayton.