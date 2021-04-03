Airstream launches recreational vehicle financing program

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” fleet of Airstream travel trailers, announced a new program with Bank of America to provide Airstream customers with a streamlined opportunity to apply for recreational vehicle financing.

The program strengthens Airstream’s approach to customer service at the point of purchase. Customers now will have a one-stop shopping, financing and service experience through Airstream dealerships, saving time and money while taking the stress out of the purchase process.

“This program with Bank of America enables us to streamline financing through our Airstream dealers,” said Justin Humphreys, Airstream vice president of sales. “Airstream Financial is an added convenience in the buying process and a trusted finance option will strengthen relationships between customers and our dealers.”

Qualified customers can finance with terms up to 20 years and, in some cases, the interest may be tax deductible as a second home (talk to your tax professional for details and to see if you qualify). Financing is offered through simple interest contracts with no pre-pay penalties.

“We’re pleased to work with Airstream to help more customers achieve their dream of owning a recreational vehicle,” said Fabien Thierry, head of consumer vehicle lending products at Bank of America. “Airstream Financial, powered by Bank of America, provides consistent financing options that make the financing process simpler and more accessible for Airstream customers.”

Airstream Financial is available at Airstream dealers across the United States. For more information, visit www.airstream.com/dealers.