TechCred funding available for Rhodes State College training

LIMA – Rhodes State College announced it is strategically equipped and situated to meet the upskill training and credentialing needs of employers applying for the TechCred funding across the region.

Ohio’s TechCred program gives employers the chance to upskill current and future employees in today’s tech-infused economy. Employers who submit successful applications will be reimbursed up to $2,000 per credential when current or prospective employees complete eligible technology-focused credentials.

Employers no longer need to identify specific individuals in an application. Instead, employers can list the number of current or future employees who will earn each credential.

Employees also can earn multiple credentials each application period. Employer officials will need to submit the number of needed, credentialed employees to the state by April 30 and have these current and incoming employees trained at Rhodes State College.

Many employers have asked, “If an employee is laid off because of coronavirus, but we want them back, can we still take advantage of TechCred and train them right now during the layoff period?” The answer is “yes” as TechCred can be used to train both current and prospective employees.

Employers can train an employee during a layoff period and be reimbursed, as long as the employee is on the payroll at the point when the employer requests reimbursement. The reimbursement of up to $2,000 per employee or $30,000 per funding period is available to employers once training and payment is completed.

Starting with this month’s round, the following updates have been implemented to further streamline the program:

• The length of the grant will be reduced from 18 months to 12 months from the award date.

• Training programs must start on or after the date of the award, not before, and must be completed in less than 12 months.

The next TechCred application period is open now and closes at 3 p.m. April 30.

Rhodes State offers certificates that qualify for the TechCred program in manufacturing technology, internet of things and cybersecurity, information technology, robotics/automation, business technology, and construction technology. Some commonly requested credentials are Microsoft training, Excel training, Fanuc CERT, Mitsubishi Electric GX Works2 programming, CNC training and many others.

New and incoming employees also may identify multiple credentials for which to be trained during the application period.

Rhodes State can help employers navigate the TechCred application process.

To learn more about the TechCred program at Rhodes State, visit www.RhodesState.edu/TechCred or contact Tammy Eilerman at Eilerman.T@RhodesState.edu.