ChillTex gets established in Minster

MINSTER – When Matt and Gwen Eilerman installed a new furnace and ductwork in their house in 2000 and then a few years later they installed an air conditioning unit, Matt Eilerman’s interest in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning field peaked.

It was not until 2004 that Matt Eilerman went to school at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua to learn more about the HVAC trade.

After he earned his certificate, he went and worked for a local HVAC company, working as a service technician, but not finding fulfillment he decided to start his own company. After months of discerning and putting different words together, he came up with ChillTex.

When Matt Eilerman was not being a one-man show fixing furnaces and air conditioning units, he was locked in his office learning how to grow his business while his wife, Gwen Eilerman, worked nights at a local hospital as a registered nurse.

After a couple years of growth, he grew out of his one car garage and had to move the kids’ toys into a 10 foot by 10 foot shed to make room for parts, supplies and equipment.

In 2013, he moved his family into a remodeled house done mostly by himself and family, which allowed his business to grow into an attached two car garage, which did not last long.

Then in 2015, they built a 50 foot by 70 foot shop and added a small office in 2017 where they hired their first office staff to help with the growing business. All along the way they had hired new technicians and lost a few as well.

In November 2020, after 10 years in business, they moved into their current location in Minster and employ two office staff and seven technicians, two of which are their own children.

The family owns and operates the business that specializes in serving HVAC needs in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. They service, maintain, repair and install HVAC systems from small residential houses up and into 500 ton plus process cooling applications on the industrial scale.

“We can’t imagine a more positive and welcoming community to work in,” the Eilermans said. “We have the diversity here of people who’ve lived here forever along with new professionals who are looking to start new trendy businesses. It is a great area to start and grow a business; there is so much support.”