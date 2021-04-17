Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction, according to study

ST. LOUIS – Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full-service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study, the firm announced.

The study measures overall investor satisfaction with 24 full-service investment firms based on seven factors including product offerings, problem resolution, convenience, digital experience, financial advisers, value and trust.

The firm scored 770 in overall satisfaction, 38 points over the industry average. A deeper dive indicated that Edward Jones also scored highest in trust, convenience and problem resolution

“We are incredibly honored to be named by investors as delivering the highest level of satisfaction, especially during a year of challenge and volatility,” Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington said. “We are constantly looking for ways to improve our service experience and deepen relationships as we live our purpose – improving the lives of our clients and colleagues and, together, benefiting our communities and society.”

Edward Jones has ranked highest in investor satisfaction by J.D. Power for several years – in 2019, 2015 (tied), 2012, 2010, 2009, 2007-05, and in a tie in 2002, when the study began.

The 2021 U.S. Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 4,392 investors who make some or all investment decisions with a financial adviser. The study was fielded from December 2020 through February 2021. For more information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

The office of DiAnne Karas, an Edward Jones adviser, is located at 153 Village Green Drive, Sidney.

Andrew Stewart, Jason Christman and Vance Stewart have an office at 114 E. Poplar St., Sidney.

Dominique Christman’s office is located at 604 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

Bryson Long’s office is located at 675 N. Vandemark Road, Building 1, Sidney.

Danielle Sielschott’s office is located at 2631 N. Broadway Ave., Sidney.