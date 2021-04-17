Bernhold earns President’s Club award

MINSTER – Bruce Bernhold, of M. C. Bernhold Insurance Agency, Inc., Minster, has achieved the President’s Club distinction with Auto-Owners Life Insurance Co. for 2020.

The President’s Club honors the top 25 producing life, health and annuity agents nationwide for Auto-Owners in a calendar year. Auto-Owners, a Fortune 500 company, has more than 26,000 authorized agents in 30 states. This is Bernhold’s 21st time earning the President’s Club award.

M. C. Bernhold Insurance Agency has represented Auto-Owners for more than 84 years.