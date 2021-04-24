Ohioans set monthly record in business creation

COLUMBUS – In 2020, despite the pandemic, Ohioans created a record 171,073 new businesses and set the single month all-time record with 18,659 new business filings in July 2020.

Last month, Ohioans broke this monthly record with 19,694 new business filings with the Ohio Secretary of State Business Services Division. This number is a 47% increase from one year ago in March 2020.

“Another record shattered,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose said. “I am blown away by these numbers and especially proud of my team who are working around the clock to process new business registrations and simplify filing procedures. My office also works to ensure these new businesses have the resources they need to thrive so that they can create jobs and prosperity for Ohio’s families.”

Those looking to start a new business can take advantage of online filing through Ohio Business Central at OhioBusinessCentral.gov.