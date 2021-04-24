Airstream earns Red Dot Product Design awards

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, maker of the iconic “Silver Bullet” travel trailers, has again been recognized for design excellence, this time with two awards in the Red Dot Product Design 2021 competition.

The company was honored for its all-new Flying Cloud 30FB Office and redesigned Globetrotter 30RB, both of which incorporate design elements inspired by recent changes in how people live and work.

“How we travel may be changing, but our desire to see the world remains,” Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler said. “In a time of concern about common modes of vacation travel, and with more people discovering the viability of taking their jobs on the road, Airstream has delivered two more best-in-class products to help people follow their dreams.”

The Flying Cloud 30FB Office features all the amenities necessary to both work and play on the road, an increasingly popular option among both entrepreneurs and nomadic workers.

A dedicated office space and desk offer plenty of room for a laptop and other desktop necessities. Multiple USB ports and a pop-up USB/AC outlet supported by the onboard 1000-watt power inverter allow digital nomads to keep everything charged up. Sliding drawers and storage cubbies keep everything organized.

The Flying Cloud Office’s overhead storage cabinets are surfaced with dry-erase material to help capture ideas. The office area comes complete with a comfortable swivel chair that secures with a strap during travel and a chair mat to protect the floor and enhance comfort.

When the work is done, the office area converts into additional sleeping and relaxing space for one.

“The Flying Cloud 30FB Office is a travel trailer designed for our present while anticipating our future,” said McKay Featherstone, Airstream VP of product development and engineering. “Intensive product development, owner feedback and the challenges and opportunities resulting from the recent shifts in how we live came together to shape the design of the Flying Cloud 30FB Office.”

The newest Globetrotter travel trailer is the 30-foot rear bedroom, which comes in two different bedroom configurations – twin or queen. The Globetrotter’s open, linear spaces emphasize ease of access and movement to make entertaining, cooking, relaxing and working more enjoyable. A large open center area provides the flexibility to meet the varying and changeable needs of those who live, work and play on the road for extended periods.

The modern, sophisticated interior and durability inherent to Airstream vehicles give owners the flexibility and independence to continue their adventures without sacrificing the comforts of home or office. The new Globetrotter 30RB emphasizes clean lines, premium surfaces and upholstery, beautiful hardware and innovative storage and space utilization solutions.

With more than 18,000 entries, the Red Dot Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. More information is available at www.red-dot.de.