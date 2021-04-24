Nominations open for Women of Impact class

DAYTON – Nominations are open for the Women in Business Networking Class of 2022 Women of Impact, formerly known as Top 25 Women To Watch.

Those who would like to nominate a potential Woman of Impact should visit bit.ly/WomenOfImpact2021Nom for more information and to complete the form. For those who have difficulty putting their thoughts together to best describe a nominee, call 937-610-2273 for assistance. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. May 31.

Nominees chosen to be a 2022 Woman of Impact will be notified by email in early August. The latest class members will be revealed during the Impact 2021 Leadership Conference on Sept. 23. Watch wibn.org for more information about ticket sales and sponsorship.

WiBN has a long history of recognizing women who are working to improve their communities, leading and developing others in their professional networks and advocating for all women.

A Woman of Impact inspires and encourages those around her to actively challenge the status quo. She is a force of change in both her professional and personal life, and she makes a lasting impression on others.

She is passionate about her work, philanthropy and relationships. Her efforts are not always splashy and bold. Instead, she affects the world around her through ripples that turn into waves.

WiBN has traditionally selected 25 Women to Watch annually. In 2020, WiBN renamed the program Women of Impact. This new direction for WiBN’s recognition program is designed to recognize women others strive to emulate, in word and deed.

Because greatness has no limits, there will no longer be a specific number of women recognized each year. Instead, nominees will be chosen based upon the best representation of the criteria.

Call Ann Riegle Crichton at 937-610-2273 with questions.