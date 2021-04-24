Celina Insurance Group recognizes Hull for insurance achievement

CELINA – Bill Hull, commercial lines underwriting manager at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the certified risk manager designation.

The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research administers the CRM program. Hull successfully completed five advanced courses and exams – analysis of risk, control of risk, financing of risk, practice of risk management and principles of risk management.

“I chose to achieve this designation to further my career and increase credibility with our customers,” Hull said. “I’m grateful to work at a company with leaders who support and value continuing education.”

“By earning the CRM, Bill has specialized expertise to support our agents and policyholders,” said Trisha Harlamert, senior director of commercial and personal lines at Celina. “Our employees truly care about helping our customers and being a knowledgeable, resourceful partner.”

Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. It provides insurance protection for automobiles, homes, businesses and farms for more than 500 independent agents in six states.