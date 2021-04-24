Universal 1 Credit Union names new CEO

DAYTON – Universal 1 Credit Union’s Board of Directors announced Jessica Jones has been appointed to replace Loren A. Rush upon her retirement in October 2021.

Rush has held the position for 23 years as the third CEO in the company’s 84-year history.

“The board would like to thank Lori for the significant contribution she has made to Universal 1 Credit Union and the credit union movement over the past 40 years. Her leadership and vision have helped the credit union achieve so many extraordinary things and her passion to help others has had such a positive impact on the lives of our members, our employees, our board and our community,” said Thomas Hickey, chairman of the board of directors. “We wish Lori all the best in her retirement.”

Rush will continue as CEO through Oct. 19, 2021, while Jones will assume the position of president until Rush retires. At that time, Jones will assume full duties and title of president/CEO.

Jones is a graduate of Miami University and has an Master of Business Administration in finance from American Public University. Jones joined the credit union movement in 2014. She served in a variety of leadership roles throughout the years, including most recently treasurer/senior vice president finance.

Jones has been recognized nationally multiple times by winning Credit Union National Association awards. She is active in the Ohio Credit Union League as a board director and most recently vice chair of the OCUL Political Action Committee. Jones is also a proud graduate of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce Empower Leadership Program.

“Jessica is a proven leader who has a strong passion and relentless commitment to our members, employees and communities. I have great confidence in her ability to lead and inspire our organization to achieve continued success in the years to come,” Hickey said.