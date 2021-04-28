State Farm to award grants through Neighborhood Assist program

COLUMBUS – People across the country soon will have an opportunity to help change their communities for the better through State Farm Neighborhood Assist.

The program awards $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.

Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting June 2. Interested individuals can prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. The first 2,000 submissions will be accepted. The State Farm Review Committee then will narrow the field to the top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.

Ultimately, voters will decide which community improvement projects win big. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from Aug. 18-27, for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced on Sept. 29 at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

“State Farm is pleased to bring back Neighborhood Assist for its 10th year,” said Rasheed Merritt, assistant vice president at State Farm. “This program is all about building stronger neighborhoods together.”

Last year, 145,000 people cast 3.9 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities.

Since the program began, more than 340 causes have received a total of $9 million to enact change in their communities.