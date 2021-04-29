Midmark appoints new managing director

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, has announced Jack Olshan has joined the company as managing director of Hotel Versailles. In his role, Olshan will be responsible for all aspects of lodging, food and beverage for Midmark, along with operations of the company’s new boutique hotel, restaurant and event center. He will also support guest experiences, teammate engagement, financial performance and revenue generation, and brand recognition efforts.

Olshan brings more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, most recently serving as principal at Olshan Management Consulting and managing director at VR Hospitality & Hotel Group in Covington, Kentucky. Prior to this, he held roles at Aparium Hotel Group, The Inn at Dos Brisas, Relais & Chateaux, and The Greenbrier Resort & Spa, among others.

He also served as a quality assurance consultant, developing high standards of cleanliness, operations and service working with hotel brands Marriott, Radisson and Hyatt. Olshan earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marshall University.

Olshan’s robust experience will be particularly integral to the opening and operations of Hotel Versailles, providing strategic leadership to the hospitality teams, maximizing guest experiences and driving operational excellence.

“With Midmark soon opening new lodging, dining and event spaces, we knew we needed a leader with a strong track record and a true understanding of the hospitality space,” said Monique McGlinch, vice president, customer engagement, Midmark. “Olshan’s background made him the perfect fit to reimagine hospitality at Midmark. We are confident he will provide a vision for innovation and growth through a new elevated and sophisticated experience for our customers and patrons.”

In December 2020, Midmark announced its plans for a new boutique hotel, restaurant and event space in downtown Versailles. The 30-room Hotel Versailles (pronounced Ver-sales), and a new restaurant Silas, named for the founder of Versailles, is scheduled to open in early 2022. The 1819 Room, which will accommodate up to 120 guests, will offer a premier event space to the surrounding community, ideal for corporate meetings, family gatherings and more.