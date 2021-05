Celina Insurance Group recognizes Dieringer for insurance achievement

CELINA – Karla Dieringer, commercial lines underwriter at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the associate in commercial underwriting designation.

The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals, administers the associate in commercial underwriting designation. Dieringer completed five self-study courses and final exams – evaluating commercial underwriting risks, underwriting commercial property, underwriting commercial liability, commercial insurance and ethical decision making in risk and insurance.

“As a commercial lines underwriter, I encounter new situations every day due to how multifaceted the position can be,” Dieringer said. “Continuing my education gives me the knowledge to assist our agents in making the right decisions within the business industry.”

“By earning this designation, Karla has the specialized expertise to support our agents,” said Bill Hull, commercial lines underwriting manager at Celina.

Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. It provides insurance protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms for more than 500 independent agents in six states.