Nurses Care to be honored with BBB-Dayton Torch Award

DAYTON – Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and the Miami Valley announced Nurses Care, Inc. will be honored with BBB’s 12th annual Torch Award.

Nurses Care will receive the honor at BBB’s Eclipse Integrity Awards on Aug. 24 at David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center, 444 W. Third St., Building 12, Dayton.

Through the years, BBB’s torch has been the symbol of guidance and enlightenment as consumers and businesses strive to interact in a trustworthy and ethical marketplace.

The local Torch Award is dedicated to the legacy of great Miami Valley business pioneers, such as John Patterson, Wilbur and Orville Wright, Charles Kettering, Colonel Edward Deeds and, most recently, Clay Mathile. It was through their efforts the Miami Valley has stood the test of time and recreated itself again and again.

The application for Nurses Care stood out to the selection committee. This home health care company is committed to providing the highest quality home health care services, such as skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, IV therapy, medical social work services, personal care, homemaking and respite care, with Christian values and compassionate hearts.

Team members were pillars for the company’s clients during the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit the region, office staff were offered the opportunity to work from home, but no one elected to do so. The team was in the office every day without fail.

Field staff continued to see patients seven days a week, not missing one day of care. In fact, the company hasn’t missed one day of caring for patients in 30 years.

Nurse’s Care diligently works to be among the best in its industry, as well as aid others to be the best they can be. Its actions earned it a BBB Eclipse Integrity Award in 2016, and it was a finalist in the Dayton Business Journal’s Woman-Owned Business of the Year Award in 2019.

Nurses Care has earned The Joint Commission’s Deem Status since 1997, which means it demonstrates it not only meets but exceeds expectations in its area of expertise.

The team always takes time to assist students interested in learning about the industry. The company’s leader, Sheila Rush, also has served as a mentor for the Dayton Business Journal’s BizWomen’s Mentoring Monday for several years.

The award selection committee marveled at the company’s philanthropic efforts. It lends its support near and far. Beneficiaries of its support include the Billy J. Rush Foundation, TJ’s Place of Hope, the Rich England Golf Outing, the Marines Toys for Tots, Habitat for Humanity, Vietnam Veterans of America, National Church Residences and SEM Villas.

It has even lent its support beyond the local region as it donated water to first responders during 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, donated coats to survivors of Hurricane Sandy, as well as sent medical supplies to its own nurses in Haiti.

It also provided care for indigent clients and high acuity patients who would not have received the medical care needed without its help. It hosts holiday parties for the residents of several local residential buildings, takes gifts to the needy and provides meals to them for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Several team members coach local sports teams.

The Torch Award was presented to Yaskawa Motoman in 2020. The honor will be passed to Nurses Care by Steve Barhorst, president and chief operating officer of Yaskawa Motoman.

“The Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America takes great pride in being active and giving back to the community, which has supported us since our inception in the Dayton area in 1989,” Barhorst said. “In 2020, we were honored to accept the BBB Torch Award in recognition of the efforts of our employees and our organization in the community.

“This year, we have the privilege of ‘passing the torch’ to another very strong community leader, Nurses Care. As an organization, Nurses Care supports various local non-profit organizations through donations and employee involvement. When the global pandemic hit our region last year, the employees of Nurses Care worked seven days a week, ensuring none of their patients missed needed care. The contributions of Nurses Care to our community are greatly appreciated, and this award is highly deserved.”

John North, president and CEO of the BBB serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, said, “BBB is thrilled to honor Nurses Care this year as it models ingenuity, leadership, generosity and mentorship for others in the marketplace. The company has strived to improve the quality of life not only for the clients it serves but also its employees and the community locally and afar. It did so even through the most challenging of times.”

“To have won the BBB Torch Award is one of the greatest honors a company could ever receive,” Sheila Rush, president/CEO of Nurses Care, Inc., said. “Nurses Care has always gone above and beyond to help the elderly and frail in our communities. We have cared for patients 24/7 for the past 30 years and have encountered many struggles along the way. Having received news of winning the Torch Award somehow makes it all worthwhile. With all my heart I’d like to thank God, the BBB and all the dedicated staff for making this dream a reality.”

The public is invited to join at the Eclipse Integrity Awards to applaud Nurses Care. Table can be reserved for $900 or individual tickets can be reserved for $90 per person. To make reservations, call 937-610-2277.