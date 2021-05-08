Winner promoted to chief program officer

NEW BREMEN – Senior staff member Brenda Winner recently was promoted to chief program officer after previously serving as community services manager for Auglaize Industries, Inc., in New Bremen.

Winner has been employed in the field of developmental disabilities for the past 28 years, first with the Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities then with Auglaize Industries, after Auglaize Industries became a private provider of services to adults with disabilities in January 2017.

As a key member of a three-member management team, Winner’s areas of responsibility include budget and policy development, management of Medicaid services and billing, hiring and supervision of full-time staff, community employment training and placement, management of the company’s transportation fleet, planning of community social and recreation trips, and oversight of facility-based non-vocational program services for approximately 87 adults with disabilities.

Among her many achievements with Auglaize Industries is the successful placement of more than 40 adults with disabilities into rewarding community employment positions, many of whom have achieved more than 30 years of successful employment.

Winner is a graduate of New Bremen High School with continuing education at Edison State Community College and Mount Vernon Nazarene College. She resides in Maria Stein with her husband, Ric. She is the proud mother of four children and five grandchildren.