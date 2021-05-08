BBB-Dayton announces 2021 Eclipse Integrity Awards finalists

DAYTON – Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and the Miami Valley announced the 2021 Eclipse Integrity Awards finalists.

These awards are given to Miami Valley businesses and nonprofits who model ethics, honesty and integrity in the community. The winners will be announced Aug. 24 at the BBB’s Eclipse Integrity Awards.

The Eclipse Integrity Awards finalists are:

• Business 0-3 Employees: Neighborhood Nest; Rodriguez Financial Strategies, LLC; and Schenck Furniture & Appliances

• Business 4-6 Employees: DryTech Exteriors; ERAtech Environmental, Inc.; and Goldfish Swim School-Dayton

• Business 7-20 Employees: Choice Comfort Services; and Net X Computers

• Business 21+ Employees: River Valley Credit Union; and Waibel Energy Systems

• Nonprofits: House of Bread; and The Mentoring Collaborative of Montgomery County

The Eclipse Integrity Awards are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center. Tickets for the event are $90 per person or a table can be sponsored for $900. To make reservations, call 937-610-2277.

“The pandemic has been tough on businesses and nonprofits in our marketplace, making it even more special to recognize these finalists and announce our winners at the Eclipse Integrity Awards,” John North, BBB president and CEO, said. “They have weathered everything these trying times dished out and stood strong on the foundation of integrity their organizations are built on. They are pillars in our community and model the way for others. Join us to celebrate the honor with them.”