Midwest Electric members donate $17,200 to 19 local causes

ST. MARYS – Midwest Electric recently donated $17,200 to 19 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Thanks to the 89% of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,200,114 to 1,030 local charitable causes since 1998.

The latest recipients of grants include:

• Cancer Association of Mercer County, Mercer County; $250 for an air purifier and filters

• Marion Catholic Community, Mercer County; $750 for AED training

• Kiwanis Club of Coldwater, Mercer County; $500 to purchase wood and paint for students to make Christmas characters

• House of Hope, Mercer County; $1,000 to operate a faith based sober living facility for recovering substance abuse addicts

• Boy Scouts of America-Troop 360, Auglaize County; $1,000 to establish a fund for underprivileged scouts to attend scout camp

• Invincible Fire Company of Spencerville, Allen County; $3,000 for SCBA breathing air compressor to fill air tanks and upgrade truck equipment to fill air packs on scene

• Coleman Professional Services, Allen County; $1,000 to purchase a commercial stove to prepare meals

• Cozy Cabin Quilters, Auglaize County, $500 to purchase fabric, thread, and batting to make charity quilts

• Auglaize County Sheriff Auxiliary, Auglaize County; $1,500 to purchase external bullet proof vest carriers

• Portal 2:20 Teen Center, Inc., Van Wert County; $500 to purchase new signage

• Ohio City Warrior Trail, Van Wert County; $950 to purchase material to maintain and upkeep the trail

• YMCA of Van Wert County, Van Wert County; $1,000 to purchase an AED for the pool area

• Tri Star Career Compact, Mercer County; $1,000 to purchase electric vehicle chargers and construct a charging station for educational purpose and student and facility use

• Choosing Life Pregnancy Center, Mercer County; $750 toward the purchase of a 3D ultrasound machine

• Village of Chickasaw, Mercer County; $500 toward the purchase of an underground utility locator

• Family Life Center of Auglaize County, Auglaize County; $500 for sexually transmitted infection testing and prevention

• Auglaize County Historical Society, Auglaize County; $500 for repairs to the Gary Log House located at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds

• Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership; $1,000 to purchase materials to repair the roof of its building

• Mobility Foundation, Allen County; $1,000 to purchase a laptop and recording equipment

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the fund.

A board of trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 800-962-3830 or visiting midwestrec.com/community-connection-fund.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms, and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.