Leugers Insurance Agency receives top designation

CELINA – Celina Insurance Group announced Leugers Insurance Agency, Inc. has been named one of the company’s Master Agencies.

The Master Agency designation is awarded to those partners who display exceptional commitment to Celina Insurance Group and achieve superior operational results.

Leugers Insurance Agency has been serving the local community for more than 100 years. It has locations in Celina, Maria Stein, St. Marys and Ottawa.

Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. It provides insurance protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms for more than 500 independent agents in six states.