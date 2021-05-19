Moeller Brew Barn announces expansion in downtown Dayton

DAYTON – The owners of Moeller Brew Barn announced their plans to open a third location in downtown Dayton.

The new brewery, kitchen and tap room will be located at 424 E. First St. within Water Street District, near RiverScape MetroPark and across from Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons. Construction is set to begin in July, with a targeted opening in spring 2022 – just in time for the Dayton Dragons’ home opener.

This will be the third Moeller Brew Barn, which also has locations in Maria Stein and Troy. The newest location will have onsite brewing, three bars and a pet- and bike-friendly outdoor beer garden that will feature expansive views of the ballpark.

When determining their next location for the brand, co-owners Nick Moeller and Anthony Scott said they didn’t have to look far.

“The Miami Valley has a rich history of dreamers and a beer brewing legacy,” Moeller said. “We’ve seen the re-emergence of local breweries, and we’re looking forward to being part of the excitement in Dayton.”

“Moeller Brew Barn isn’t just a restaurant, it’s an experience, a destination – and we’re in great company being located next to the new AC Hotel and across the street from the Dayton Dragons,” Scott said. “We look forward to joining the community and adding to the evolving streetscape here.”

Moeller Brew Barn will include ground floor space in the recently announced Madison on First building – part of the historic Mendelson’s site downtown. Scott described the space as having a “wow factor” with its exposed beams and brick, high ceilings and raw material originally found in the space. Moeller Brew Barn also will feature a new addition next to the existing building, which will include a mezzanine, two bars and outdoor patio seating.

“Our location in Maria Stein is beautiful and new while our Troy location is situated in a historic building built in 1912,” Moeller said. “The Dayton location is special because it’s the perfect mix of our two existing establishments.”

The kitchen will offer established favorites such as neapolitan-style pizzas, smoked wings, Bavarian pretzels and an elevated take on ballpark fare. More than 24 beers will be on tap at any given time, including new beers brewed on site and established Moeller favorites. A new on-site brewing system will allow for expanded capabilities, along with new recipes and options for loyal customers to enjoy.

“Moeller Brew Barn will be the perfect addition to Water Street District and the downtown Dayton area,” said Bob Hoying, principal at Crawford Hoying, developer of Water Street District. “It’s a great feeling knowing you’re partnering with a group that not only delivers a quality product but cares equally about the experience provided to the community.”

Scott and Moeller said they expect the new location will bring more than 40 jobs to downtown Dayton. Moeller Brew Barn was also recently named an official partner of the Dayton Dragons.

To learn more about Moeller Brew Barn, visit www.moellerbrewbarn.com.