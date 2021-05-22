Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center honors its nurses, care staff

TROY – Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center honored its staff of caregivers after a challenging year navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Troy Rehab celebrated two special weeks of national recognition in May, focusing on front-line caregivers, including National Nurses Week from May 6-12 and National Skilled Nursing Care Week from May 9-15.

“The past year has been one where our staff was constantly challenged during the pandemic, and the team came through with unique ideas, great results and new ways to provide compassionate care,” said Rose Holicker, administrator of Troy Rehab. “Although we always see their great efforts, we like to honor our team during these special weeks of recognition, where we can especially focus on their terrific work.”

To recognize the caregivers during these weeks of honor, Troy Rehab had several celebrations. Incorporating a theme “Through the Seasons,” the skilled nursing facility had designated days with treats and surprises focused on each of the four seasons. The celebrations started with a Mother’s Day tea and culminated with a cookout at the end of the week.

“Our level of strong teamwork and innovation has been so significant and astonishing thus far during the pandemic that it’s become part of our everyday care approach,” said Krystal Barber, the director of nursing at Troy Rehab. “Everyone in skilled nursing is challenged by COVID-19, however, our care team never stopped learning and always put compassion first. We are grateful for this appreciation of our entire nursing and care team.”

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. The American Nurses Association first celebrated National Nurses Week in 1991, expanding the recognition of nurses to a week-long celebration from a single day.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living – the nation’s largest association of long-term and post-acute care providers – designated National Skilled Nursing Care Week as a time to honor the collaborative commitment of skilled nursing facilities and their staff in providing compassionate care to residents.

Established in 1967, National Skilled Nursing Care Week recognizes the essential role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s frail, elderly and disabled. Every year, the week starts on Mother’s Day and is celebrated through the following Saturday.