Dammeyer recognized for achievements

CELINA – Carolyn Dammeyer, of Celina, has received recognition for her achievements at Western Southern Financial Group.

Her office is located in Celina where she works as a financial and sales representative.

Dammeyer has qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table, an international association. She is among the top life insurance-based services professionals who must meet strict ethical and production requirements in order to qualify.

She has been named a member of the Gold Medallion Club as well at Western Southern Life.

Dammeyer will attend the Leaders Sales Convention in June in Colorado Springs, Colorado.