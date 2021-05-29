First Bank Richmond makes donations

RICHMOND, Ind. – First Bank Richmond announced it made contributions on behalf of Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond, to organizations including the city of Sidney and Wilson Health Foundation during April and May.

Donations were made to the city of Sidney, $1,000 (summer fireworks); Edison State Community College, $500 (scholarships); MainStreet Piqua, $1,450 (annual donation); Piqua Art Council, $500 (“Sound of the Season” concert sponsor); and Wilson Health Foundation, $500 (annual donation).

“First Bank is pleased to support the Ohio communities through our financial contributions to local non-profit organizations. Partnering with these organizations is essential to maintaining a strong, caring community,” said Kimberly Poinsett, vice president community relations, First Bank Richmond.

Since 1887, First Bank Richmond has fostered a philanthropic commitment through the dedication of its resources, talents and time. This commitment is facilitated through the following channels:

• Financial support pledged through contributions and event sponsorships. In 2020, it donated more than $500,000 to local not-for-profit organizations.

• Board/employee leadership and participation with local not-for-profit organizations. Last year, 60% of its staff served on a board or a committee.

• Donations (in-kind) and fundraising efforts to promote local initiatives.

For more information concerning First Bank Richmond’s Community Foundation or local sponsorships and contributions, contact Poinsett at 765-973-4258 or kpoinsett@firstbankrichmond.com.