K9to5 Doggy Daycare now offering AKC evaluations

ST. MARYS – K9to5 Doggy Daycare announced that American Kennel Club canine evaluations now will be offered at its cage-free doggy daycare facility.

These evaluations include Canine Good Citizen, Urban Canine Good Citizen, Advanced Canine Good Citizen, AKC Trick Dog, AKC Breed Temperament Testing, AKC Fit Dog and AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy.

Training for most of these programs as well as obedience, agility and nose work also is provided by the four experienced trainers at K9to5 Doggy Daycare.

Sandy Gerdeman and her staff aspire to encourage people to do more with their dogs. Training is a fantastic way to form and grow the bond between handler and dog, she said. Participants, both human and canine, can gain confidence, knowledge and skill while earning titles, certificates and ribbons as they advanced through the programs.

Training and evaluations can be scheduled for minimal fees by contacting K9to5 via Facebook Messenger, emailing info@k9to5doggydaycare.com or calling 419-300-5925.