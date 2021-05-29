AM Best revises outlooks for members of Celina Insurance Group

CELINA – AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit ratings of “A-” (Excellent) of The Celina Mutual Insurance Co., Miami Mutual Insurance Co., The National Mutual Insurance Co. and its affiliate, West Virginia Farmers Mutual Insurance Association (Clarksburg, West Virginia), which are members of the Celina Insurance Group.

The credit ratings reflect Celina’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The outlook revisions to positive reflect the group’s recent strategic initiatives that have enhanced its business profile. These efforts focus on product and geographic diversification, pricing sophistication and data analytics to better manage risk exposure and contribute to profitable growth.

AM Best expects the group’s balance sheet strength to remain very strong, supported by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio. Celina’s adequate operating performance has benefited from management’s strategic initiatives to reduce property exposure, despite moderate volatility associated with weather-related events. The group maintains an appropriate ERM program that establishes qualitative and quantitative tolerance standards for key risks.