Celina Insurance Group donates computers to Grand Lake Mariners

CELINA – Celina Insurance Group continued its support of the Grand Lake Mariners by donating two new laptop computers.

The team will use the computers to record scores and statistics using Pointstreak and broadcast the games online.

“Celina Insurance Group has been a strong supporter of the Mariners since the club’s inception in 1989,” said Bill Montgomery, president and CEO of Celina Insurance Group. “We are pleased to offer these new laptops for their use.”

The Grand Lake Mariners were founded in 1989 and played their first game in 1990. The team is entering its 32nd season in 2021. They are the second oldest franchise in The Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League.

The Great Lakes League is one of eight summer leagues approved by the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball and the only summer collegiate league sponsored by Major League Baseball, which also requires the use of wood bats.

Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. Celina provides insurance protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms for more than 500 independent agents in six states.