Airstream introduces 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” fleet of Airstream travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, announced the launch of the fully loaded, adventure-ready Interstate 24X – the latest addition to the brand’s lineup of high-end Class B motorhomes.

Featuring all-terrain tires and wheels, an advanced power system and a 24-foot floor plan optimized for storage, hauling gear and bringing along extra people, the Interstate 24X is designed to venture farther and offer the freedom to stay longer.

Propelled by the evolving consumer desire for off-grid-capable motorhomes with the ability to bring along adventure gear (like bikes, kayaks, snowboards and more), Airstream developed a Class B adventure van that blends Airstream luxury, innovation, and off-grid functionality.

Built on the same Mercedes-Benz chassis as its motorized Airstream cousins, the Interstate 24X hits the road in 2021 fueled by power and performance – and nine decades of adventure expertise. The Interstate 24X is something entirely new: an adventure-ready Airstream van that considers even the finest details.

“Your RV is a tool for adventure, and in designing this van we knew we had to stay true to that simple idea,” Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler said. “An Airstream adventure van had to naturally combine the functionality of our Basecamp line with the luxurious amenities you see in the Interstate and Atlas. In the end, our design and engineering teams were able to create something that went beyond our expectations – a functional, gorgeous touring coach that is going to get you right up to the edge of your adventure.”

With an MSRP of $213,850, Airstream dealers around the country are now taking orders and will receive inventory in the coming weeks.

“The wait is over, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Airstream Vice President of Sales Justin Humphreys said. “For those who want to head deeper into the woods – who want to get out there away from the crowds and find that perfect boondocking spot – the Interstate 24X lets you do that. You’re going to open your door and the adventure is waiting right outside.”

For more information about the Interstate 24X Touring Coach, or Airstream and its full product lineup, visit www.airstream.com.