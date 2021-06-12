Brown, Ryan congratulate Goodyear on acquisition of Cooper Tire

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH-13) commended Goodyear on its acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and its continued commitment to Ohio workers.

Following this announcement, the lawmakers pressed the Akron-based company to take steps to sustain and grow the Findlay plant operations. The acquisition will merge Cooper Tire & Rubbers’ Findlay-based workforce with Goodyear’s workforce in Akron, making it the only U.S.-based tire manufacturer in the country.

“With this expansion into Findlay, Goodyear has a unique opportunity to bolster its legacy as a proud Ohio-based company by committing to Northwest Ohio,” the lawmakers wrote. “We are seeing increasing investments in manufacturing innovation in the region, including in sustainable energy industries. We urge you to consider this an opportunity for manufacturing as well as corporate and operations employees.”