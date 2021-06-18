Sanuk reunites with Airstream for second capsule collection

GOLETA, Calif. – Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands, announced the second iteration of its partnership with iconic travel adventure brand Airstream.

The latest Sanuk x Airstream footwear capsule collection for streamers and dreamers offers unmatched premium style and plushy comfort, dropping just in time for summer road trip season. The line is available on Sanuk.com, as well as Airstream Supply Company.

The new collection offers four modernized classics in neutral colors: two best-selling slip-on Sanuk styles, the Donna and the Vagabond, as well as two flip flop styles, the Glamper ST and the Tow’d Up ST.

Featuring signature details like premium, responsibly sourced, full grain leather uppers with leather lining, custom Route 66 Airstream footbed laser art and molded rubber Airstream trailer outsoles with license plate details, these shoes are the perfect accompaniment on the journey to your happy place.

And with high rebound, Soft Top Foam midsoles featuring 20% BLOOM Foam made with repurposed algae, Sanuk was able to offset enough energy equivalent to 1.23 million hours of smartphone use. Retail prices range from $55-80.

“Airstream has always embodied a timeless sense of adventure, enabling so many people to get out and discover – or rediscover – their love for the great outdoors, without sacrificing comfort or style. This new collection captures both their freewheeling spirit and Sanuk’s take on the classic Airstream experience for your feet,” said Seth Pulford, director of marketing at Sanuk.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sanuk on this expanded collection of travel-ready footwear,” said Bob Wheeler, Airstream president and CEO. “Just in time for summer, these new styles allow Airstreamers and Dreamers alike the chance to relax, explore and find adventures both at home and on the road.”

For more information about the Sanuk and Airstream collection, visit www.sanuk.com/airstream or follow along on Instagram @sanuk.