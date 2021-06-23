Versailles Rehab celebrates National Nursing Assistants Week

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, a skilled nursing facility in Versailles, is honoring the vital role of its nursing assistants during the 44th annual National Nursing Assistants Week, June 17-24.

This year’s theme is “Kindness in Action.”

“Nursing assistants are critical to the compassionate care we offer at Versailles,” said Kristy Earick, senior administrator of Versailles Rehab. “Day in and day out, our nursing assistants are deeply involved with resident care and perform essential roles that improve lives, especially during COVID-19’s challenges. They are true health care heroes.”

Versailles is gifting flower and garden tins with special succulent plants to the nursing assistants as part of its celebration of National Nursing Assistants Week. Additional special activities planned for the week include a pizza party, slushies, pretzel bar, walking taco bar, chocolate candy bar and nacho bar.

The center in May also honored frontline workers during National Nurses Week and National Skilled Nursing Care Week with a variety of appreciation happenings, including a barbecue and Indy 500-themed event.

According to the National Network of Career Nursing Assistants, each day more than 4.5 million caregivers provide hands-on care to the nation’s frail, elderly and chronically challenged in nursing homes and long-term care settings. Established more than four decades ago, National Nursing Assistants Week celebrates the importance of these assistants’ vital support roles.

The National Network of Career Nursing Assistants is a nonprofit, professional organization, promoting recognition, education, research, advocacy and peer support development for nursing assistants in nursing home and long-care settings.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Versailles. The center is accepting new admissions for short-term rehab and long-term skilled nursing care, including memory care.

For more information, call 937-526-5570 or visit the website at www.versaillesrehab.com.