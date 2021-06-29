Law firm changes name

SIDNEY – The law firm of Sell, Hegemann & Zimmerman Co., LPA, is now Hegemann & Zimmerman Co., LPA.

The name change is a result of the decision of senior partner, Timothy S. Sell, to continue full-time as the elected Shelby County prosecutor without a private practice beginning in 2021.

“Sell’s exemplary dedication, hard work, community service and leadership over the past 27 years is a tradition that our firm will continue to uphold,” attorney Heath Hegemann said.

“We extend great appreciation and gratitude to Tim for his outstanding legal service and contributions to the success of our law firm,” Bill Zimmerman Jr. added.

Accompanying the name change, the firm has introduced a new web domain at www.hz-lawyers.com.