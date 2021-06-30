Wright State University-Lake Campus offers business courses

CELINA – The Business Enterprise Center at Wright State University-Lake Campus in Celina is offering instruction for new and existing small businesses.

The Lake Campus offers all types of workforce development training, non-credit classes geared toward business owners or managers as well as new business start-up advising. Consulting services are free to business owners.

To register for these classes or for more information about free business consulting services, contact Carol Jones at 419-586-0902 or email Carol.jones@wright.edu.

• Starting Right

Each month the BEC hosts the Starting Right class for individuals planning to start a small business.

This two-hour class gives individuals information to help them decide if business ownership is right for them and can assist in starting a business.

After attending the Starting Right class, individuals are entitled to free, individualized business counseling. The Lake Campus helps with most issues pertaining to financials for businesses including cash flow, pricing, supply costs, record-keeping, etc. It also assists with business plan narratives as well as marketing and advertising, researching demographics, human resource issues, etc.

Seminars are from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 at 120 Trenary Hall, Wright State University-Lake Campus. The cost is $50 per business. Prospective business owners are encouraged to attend one session.

• Peer to Supervisor

Individuals will learn to communicate effectively, learn when/how to set necessary, fair boundaries, earn trust and respect from peers, develop a management style, discover how to motivate co-workers and how to document and provide evaluative feedback while learning to handle difficult situations and people.

Carla Hirschfeld and Chris Buschur will lead the class from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at 223 Dwyer Hall, Wright State University-Lake Campus. The cost is $75 per person.

• Emerging Leader Certificate Program

The Lake Campus will run its nine-month Emerging Leader Certificate program again this September. This certificate program is geared to first- or mid-level supervisors/managers.

The start date is Sept. 14, and it will continue on the second Tuesday of each month through the rest of the academic year. The last class will be May 10, 2022, and will finish with an awards celebration. Classes will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 225 Dwyer Hall, Wright State University-Lake Campus.

Carla Hirschfeld and Chris Buschur will lead the classes. The cost is $575 per person.

• Excel for Business

In this series of classes, individuals will learn how to create a spreadsheet, input data, create charts and reports and learn how to use Microsoft Excel formulas for basic to complex computations.

Certificates of completion will be printed for all participants completing the total 15-hour workshop (all sessions).

The basic level will be Sept. 15 and 16, the intermediate level will be Sept. 22 and 23, and the advanced level will be Sept. 29 and 30. All classes will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in 194 Dwyer Hall, Wright State University-Lake Campus.

Carla Hirschfeld will be the instructor. The cost is $110 per person for each level or $300 per person for all three levels.

• Yoga

Christine Junker, a certified yoga coach, will lead new and existing yoga followers along the path to wellness.

Vinyasa is a style of yoga characterized by stringing postures together so that participants move from one to another, seamlessly, using breath. The changing postures create a more balanced body, calms the mind and uses breath-synchronized movement.

Individuals must bring their yoga mat and any props to each class. All skill levels are welcome.

Session one will be Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13. Session two will be Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Nov. 10, Nov. 17, Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.

Sessions will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in 186 Andrews Hall, Wright State University-Lake Campus.

The cost is $80 per person for all seven classes in each session.

• Basics of Business Budgets

Ronald Kremer, a certified public accountant, will teach the budget components that turn plans into reality. Individuals will learn how to generate a budget using income, expenses, how to estimate project costs and how to modify a budget to fit needs.

This class is for anyone who is new to budgets as well as those who handle budgets on a daily basis.

The class will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in 223 Dwyer Hall, Wright State University-Lake Campus. The cost is $75 per person.

• Reading/Understanding Financial Documents

Ronald Kremer, a certified public accountant, will teach the basics of reading and understanding financial documents and statements. Individuals will gain knowledge about learning to read balance sheets, income statements and cash flow statements.

Participants will learn to use these documents to create budget and sales forecasts and use financial ratios to analyze trends, comparisons and predict financial problems before they occur.

This course is for owners, managers and supervisors in key financial positions.

The class will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in 223 Dwyer Hall, Wright State University-Lake Campus. The cost is $75 per person.

• Payroll Processing Series

Ronald Kremer, a certified public accountant, will help individuals learn skills necessary to perform basic payroll functions. Participants will explore topics such as earnings, deductions, insurance, pensions, remittances and more.

Participants can expect a basic understanding of payroll upon completion of this class. The course is geared to business owners and employees in human resources, payroll or accounting.

Classes are from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 2 and Dec. 7 in 223 Dwyer Hall, Wright State University-Lake Campus. The cost is $175 per person.